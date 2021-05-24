Ministry of Foreign Affairs donates 2000 PPEs to Ghana Infectious Disease Centre

Source: Ghana Infectious Disease Centre

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has donated 2,000 pieces of Personal Protective Equipment to the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre to assist medical practitioners to safely and effectively discharge their duties.

Acting Chief Director of the Foreign Ministry, Martha Pobee presented the boxes of PPEs to the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund, at the Ministry’s premises in Accra on 20 May, 2021.



Presenting the donation, Madam Martha Pobee said: “This is, once again, another opportunity for us to show the collaboration that we have [with the Covid-19 Private Sector Fund] in the fight against this pandemic. Also for the Ministry it is always with a sense of joy and pride that we are able to contribute in our own way to the great work being done at the national level.”



Managing Trustee of the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund, Senyo Hosi who received the donations said that the Foreign Ministry has shown leadership in helping to galvanize support to combat the pandemic.



“I think outside the Ministry of Health, you have really shown a lot more responsibility and leadership in this fight and our partnership has been phenomenal,” Mr. Hosi said.

“I want to say a big thank you on behalf of my trustees and my chair of the technical committee for this fantastic support we have got from the ministry. We are in this together and we are all going to survive it together.”



The Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund which spearheaded the construction of the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre also previously received over $59,000 from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, raised in collaboration with two of Ghana’s missions in the United States.



The cash donation has since been used to set up a maintenance fund for the GIDC in Accra, according to Mr. Hosi.



