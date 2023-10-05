Ministry of Health announces recruitment for Medical and Dental Officers

The Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health has announced the commencement of recruitment for Medical and Dental Officers who have successfully completed their House Job and have been verified by the Medical and Dental Council under the 30th list.

In a statement signed by the Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, Alhaji Hafiz Adam, it indicated that recruitment process will begin on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 12:00 pm and end on Friday October 21, 2023, at 6:00pm.



“Qualified applicants are requested to formally apply on the Ministry of Health online application portal by logging-in onto https://hr.moh.gov.gh and follow the instruction to select the preferred agency under the Ministry,” the statement read.



The Ministry also emphasized that it does not charge any fees for recruitment or postings.



As a result, applicants are strongly advised not to make any payments in connection with this recruitment.



The deadline for the submission of applications is Friday, October 21, 2023, at 6:Furthermore.



“The public is kindly informed that the Ministry of Health does not charge money for recruitment and postings, therefore all applicants are advised not to make any payment this recruitment and whoever pays, does so at their own risk. Any person who demands money should be reported to the Chief Director of the ministry” the statement added.

