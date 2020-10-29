Ministry of Health to recruit over 22,000 health professionals

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

The Ministry of Health is readying to recruit 22,063 public health officials into various health institutions across the country from November 2, 2020.

Details of the recruitment schedule were contained in an official statement released by the Ministry, Thursday, October 29, 2020.



According to the statement signed by Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, Ag. Chief Director of the Ministry, the Finance Ministry has given clearance for the recruitment of qualified health professionals in the categories of Pharmacy and Pharmacy Doctors, Allied Health Professionals and 2018 professional nurses with degrees, diplomas and certificates.



The Ministry further directed prospective applicants to their online recruitment portal for more details about the process.



In May, Deputy Minister for Health, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye stated that the Finance Ministry has given financial clearance to the Health Ministry for the recruitment of over 20,000 nurses to support the health sector.

He added the recruitment is to help bridge the nurse to patient ratio as prescribed by the World Health Organization.



