Ministry of National Security donates pickups and motorbikes to security forces in the North

Albert Kan-Dapaah, Minister for National Security

During periodic security assessments of the Upper East and Upper West Regions, Hon. Albert Kan-Dapaah, Minister for National Security, on Friday 21st October 2022, donated motorbikes and pick-ups to State Security and Intelligence agencies in the Upper West and Upper East Regions as part of efforts to enhance security operations in the area, particularly along the country’s northern frontier.

Specifically, the Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Police Service and Ghana Armed Forces in the Upper West Region received a pick-up each, along with 10, 20, and 15 motorcycles along with crash helmets; with a similar donation made in the Upper East region, where in addition to the aforesaid agencies, the National Intelligence Bureau received 2 pickups and 5 motorbikes.



Presenting the motorcycles to the various agencies, Hon Kan-Dapaah encouraged personnel of the various State security and intelligence agencies within the regions to remain on high and continue to prioritise the peace, security and stability of Ghana; adding that the Ministry of National Security remained committed to supporting the work of all actors within the country’s security architecture.



The recent donation forms part of ongoing efforts by the government to retool the security services of the country to respond adequately to the growing threat of terrorism from the sub-region.





It would be recalled that the Ministry of National security in May this year, as part of its counter-terrorism strategies, launched the citizen awareness campaign dubbed See Something Say Something to enhance the security consciousness of citizens and promote the participation of the populace in ongoing efforts to preserve the peace and security of Ghana.







