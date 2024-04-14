Ministry of Roads and Highways cleared by EOCO in corruption probe

EOCO Logo

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has been exonerated by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) following investigations into alleged bribery and corruption within the ministry.

The probe was in response to a petition by the Ministry regarding claims made by former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Prof. Stephen Adei, suggesting that bribes influence the awarding of road contracts.



According to a press release dated April 12, 2024, the Ministry stated, "EOCO has determined that 'from the totality of the available information to the office, Prof. Stephen Adei's comments were found to be unfortunate and general within the context of perceived corruption in the country'."



Furthermore, EOCO concluded that the allegations were unsubstantiated and highly presumptuous.



Prof. Adei had previously lamented the issue of corruption in the awarding of road contracts, alleging that individuals seeking contracts were asked to pay an upfront fee of 1 million Ghanaian cedis.

However, the Ministry vehemently denied these claims, asserting that the awarding of contracts follows transparent, competitive, and legally compliant procedures.



In support of the Ministry's stance, a group of road contractors in Ghana refuted Prof. Adei’s allegations, stating that they had never encountered such demands for upfront payments.



The contractors emphasized the transparent nature of the contract award process, making it difficult for corrupt practices to take place.



