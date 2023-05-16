Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources visits Dekeme in Aflao

The MP with the officials at the Dekeme rubbish site

Following a question filed in parliament by the Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, to the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, a team of experts from the ministry have visited the site.

The Ketu South team, comprising of the following; the Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie; the Municipal Chief Executive, Maxwell Kofi Lugudor; the Municipal Engineer, Mr Oduro; the Municipal Environmental Health Officer, Mr Adom; met the three officials from the ministry from Accra and led them to the site.



They followed up to the designated site for the collection of refuse in the municipality on the Komla Dumor Road.



The team and the experts were met at the Dekeme site by the assembly members of the affected community, in the persons of Atsu Lamptey and Mohammed Amuzu.



The experts were then taken to the Palace of the Paramount Chief, Togbe Adzongaga Amenya Fiti V, for a courtesy call.



During the interaction between the three groups, it came to light that the experts will make their reports and recommendations available after briefing the substantive minister.



The Ketu South MP, Dzifa Gomashie, had inquired about what the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources was doing to remove the rubbish dump at Mountain Dekeme, which was a threat to the health and well-being of constituents.









Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb







AE