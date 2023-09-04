Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture supports 2023 Ngmayem festival

Mark Okraku Mantey at the 2023 Manya Krobo Ngmayem Festival

Source: Michael Oberteye

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture says it will support the 2023 Manya Krobo Ngmayem Festival, to the project and ensure the success of this year's celebration.

Mark Okraku Mantey, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, emphasised the importance of supporting age-old and culturally rich festivals like Ngmayem to boost local and national tourism.



He highlighted the commitment of the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) government to move tourism from its current position as the third contributor to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to the number one spot.



He said, “Traditional festivals are crucial to achieving this target hence the deliberate efforts by the government and the tourism ministry to support initiatives geared toward repositioning and projecting festivals such as Ngmayem of the Chiefs and people of Manya Krobo.”



He made these remarks during the launch of the 2023 Manya Krobo Ngmayem Festival on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the Volta River Authority (VRA) Club House at Akuse in the Eastern Region of Ghana on the theme “Development in unity: reviving patriotism through unification.



"I am here to share with you the news that the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, led by Hon. Ibrahim Awal, who I deputize will see to it that the forthcoming festival will be a success. I give you my word that the ministry will back you full-time; just let us know what you need from us, and we will assist to ensure its success", he assured the people.



Gilbert Nene Odjidjia, Chairman of the 2023 Ngmayem Festival Planning Committee who walked the gathering through the impressive line-up of activities for the main celebration emphasized that this year's event would incorporate a harmonious blend of fresh ideas and time-honoured traditional activities to create an even more engaging celebration.

In contrast to previous years, new additions have been introduced, including a regatta (canoe racing) on the Volta River at Kpong in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality, a farmers’ market displaying a variety of agricultural products, a food bazaar showcasing local cuisines, and a musical concert, among others.



He also noted that the festival would also be used to wrap up the Silver Jubilee



celebration of the enstoolment of The Konor, Nene Sakite II which was earlier launched and marked with a series of activities including the launch of The Konor’s maiden book on the interplay between the gospel and culture.



Privately known as Seth Larnor Nyako, Nene Sakite was enstooled The Konor of



Manya Krobo in December 1998 succeeded the late Oklemekuku Azzu Mate-Kole, who



reigned from 1939 to 1990.