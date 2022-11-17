Ministry of Works and Housing denies knowledge of National Cathedral construction

Deputy Minister for Works and Housing Abdulai Abanga

Deputy Minister for Works and Housing Abdulai Abanga has indicated his outfit has no knowledge of the construction of the National Cathedral under the Ministry of Works and Housing.

According to him, the National Cathedral's construction is not the ministry's responsibility.



Abdulai Abanga made this known after Member of Parliament for Lower Manya Krobo asked the minister about the current state of the national cathedral and also how many judges are still being housed in hotels as a result of the demolition of their bungalows to pave the way for the construction of the National Cathedral.



In response to these questions, Abdulai Abanga said;



“…Mr Speaker the question relating to the national cathedral is an activity that is outside the remit of the Ministry of Works and Housing.

“Mr Speaker the Ministry of works of housing has therefore written to this house in a letter on November 11, 2022, to the principal assistant and assistant clerk and head of table office to draw their attention to this matter," he added.



Following his response, the Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, directed that the table office redirect the question to the appropriate office.



