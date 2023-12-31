Ministry of Works and Housing to sell off selected low-cost houses in Tamale

Francis Asenso Boakye, Minister of Works and Housing

The Ministry of Works and Housing is set to sell its low-cost houses in Tamale to willing buyers in fulfilment of what it says is Government policy.

In a letter dated November 8, 2023, and signed by the Acting Chief Director of the Ministry sighted by MyNewsGh.com, the evaluation of two of such houses is requested from the Land Valuation Division of the Lands Commission to enable the Ministry of Works and Housing to ascertain the true value of the houses and sell them out.



“The Ministry would like to request for the re-valuation of some selected Government of Ghana Low-Cost Houses situated within the Waterson area, Kpambegu Road, Tamale Municipal Assembly; KR 11 and KR 17 Bungalows. This activity is to enable the Ministry to determine the current value of the properties before making the offer for sale to interested applicants,” the letter said.



The letter went on to explain that the decision to sell the houses is in line with the policy of the Government of Ghana to dispose of such houses to municipal/district assemblies, other institutions or individuals.



“The above decision is in reference to the Government of Ghana’s policy to sell all Low-Cost Houses to Municipal/District Assemblies, Institutions and Individuals, “the letter explained.

The sale of Government properties, especially houses and lands, has also been met with controversy as such property tends to be sold to members of the ruling party at the given time. It is widely speculated that the houses in question have already been earmarked to be sold to some members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Letter below:



