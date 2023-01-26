Minority Parliamentary reshuffle: 'You need people who understand the economy - Inusah Fuseini

A former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini believes the recent changes in the leadership of the minority in parliament were ‘needful’.

He explained in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' that, the NDC needs much more skilled people to match the majority on economic-related issues.



“You need people who understand the dynamics of the economy,” he noted.



To him, the new minority leadership are “highly qualified” for the purpose ahead.



The NDC in a statement signed by the General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey announced that it has made changes to the leadership of the minority in parliament.

The former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has been appointed as the Minority Leader in the 8th Parliament of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.



Kofi Armah Buah is also the Deputy Minority Chief Whip. Kwame Agbodza takes over as Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First Deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is the Second Deputy Minority Chief Whip.



