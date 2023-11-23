Minority accuses government of abandoning 2nd phase of Greater Accra Regional Hospital

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital

The Minority in Parliament is accusing the Nana Addo and Bawumia administration of abandoning the 2nd phase of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital also known as Ridge.

The Mahama administration commenced an expansion of the facility with the first phase being inaugurated in 2016.



Speaking during the budget debate Minority Chief Whip, Governs Kwame Agbodza argued the Agenda 111 projects might have some physical structures completed by the end of the 2nd term of the president but operationalization will be a challenge.



“The second phase of that project has been suspended by the Akufo-Addo government. Interestingly, where they abandoned Ridge Hospital they are building a 250 million dollar Bank of Ghana Headquarters".

“As we sit here, if you are to choose health care and Bank of Ghana headquarters which one will you choose? Mr. Speaker, today we can boast of many health facilities under President Mahama,” Mr. Agbodza stated.



Chairman of the Health Committee, Dr. Ayew Afriye on his part argued the agenda 111 projects are far advanced.



Dr. Afriye further accused the NDC of playing politics with the La General Hospital project.