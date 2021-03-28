Minority advocates bi-partisan scrutiny into all coronavirus expenditures

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Minority spokesperson on Health

The Minority in Parliament is demanding the formation of a bi-partisan committee to probe government’s COVID-19 expenditure.

At the consideration of the Annual Budget estimate for the Health Ministry, Minority spokesperson on Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh noted that only six million out of an allocated amount of 19 billion cedis in COVID expenditure could be accounted for.

While supporting the allocation of over eight billion cedis in budget estimates to the Ministry, Mr Akandoh contended that, the unaccounted for sum should be investigated.