Minority boycott: Believe in the same rule of law you once ruled with - PNC urges NDC MPs

The General Secretary of the People’s National Convention, Janet Asana Nabla, has called on the Minority in Parliament to exhibit the same confidence they had in the legal systems of the country just as they did when they were in power.

She explained that the decision by the side of parliament to boycott sittings in the House anytime their colleagues: James Gyakye Quayson and Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, appear in court, is already causing the nation a huge financial loss, a 3news.com report said.



“The decision to boycott sitting due to criminal charges instituted by the republic against their colleague is worrying… An opposition party which professes to believe in the rule of law is expected to have faith in the legal system of our nation where they held the reins of power some few years ago.



“The Minority Members in Parliament at this moment is causing financial loss to the state by abandoning their Parliamentary business to go to court to protest for their colleague. For how long will the Minority in Parliament continue this boycott of parliamentary sitting at the expense of the tax payer?” the report said.



The PNC has therefore called on the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to surcharge all the Members of Parliament on the Minority side of parliament any time they absent themselves.



They also stated that if that is the tangent the Minority wants to move on, then they might as well, individually absent themselves from parliamentary proceedings any time any of their constituents are in court.



