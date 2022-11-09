Minority calls for a probe into Kevin Taylor's allegation that govt is training mercenaries for 2024 election

Broadcaster Kevin Taylor

The minority caucus of Parliament has called for an independent investigation into allegations that the government is training mercenaries at the seat of government, the Flagstaff House.

According to the minority, allegations by broadcaster Kevin Taylor indicating that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government intends to use these mercenaries to influence the 2024 elections are very serious and should be investigated.



James Agalga, the Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee who made these remarks in Parliament on November 8, 2022, also called on the international community to intervene.



"(There are allegations of) recruitment and training of mercenaries by government operatives based at the Jubilee House to cause chaos and mayhem in the country and blame the political position.



"Due to the seriousness of the allegations made and coupled with the involvement of government-sponsored armed tugs in the disruption of the Ayawaso West Wagon Constituency bye-elections, we demand an urgent independent probe into the allegation made," he said.



James Agalga also alleged that the government is creating a security apparatus loyal to the NPP and not the state by recruiting its party members in various positions.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul has dismissed the call for a probe by the minority caucus in Parliament concerning the alleged training of mercenaries at the Jubilee House as part of the government's plans towards the 2024 elections.



Nitiwul described the allegations, first published by US-based social commentator Kevin Taylor, as "rubbish", stressing that the government had no such plans whatsoever.



He told journalists in Parliament on November 8, just after a press conference by the minority, that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was committed to handing over to a duly elected president in 2025.



"Let me state to you that this president will hand over to the duly elected president of Ghana on January 7 2025. The duly elected president will be chosen by the people of Ghana.



"Nobody will interfere in the choice of the people of Ghana. Not from the military, not from the police, not from any politician," Nitiwul stressed.

IB/SEA