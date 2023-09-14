Minority calls for immediate resignation of COCOBOD CEO over cocoa sector mismanagement

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority Leader

The Minority in Parliament has vociferously demanded the swift resignation of the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Joseph Boahen Aidoo, citing alleged mismanagement of the cocoa sector and a deterioration in the conditions of cocoa farmers.

They contend that Aidoo is no longer suitable for the role of CEO.



Speaking to reporters in the Ashanti Region, Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson expressed concerns about the state of the cocoa sector, despite an announced 68 percent increase in the producer price.



"Clearly, something is amiss at COCOBOD because we are seeing the production of cocoa coming down to the lowest in the last fifteen years, and we have also seen them recording massive losses since 2017. Last year, according to their own audit report, we declared a loss of GH¢2.4 billion in one year, and so I don’t see why the CEO should be in office despite these happenings," citinewsroom.com quoted Ato Forson.



The Minority has levelled accusations of incompetence and corruption against Aidoo, asserting that he has failed to implement necessary reforms to enhance the cocoa sector.



Additionally, the Minority has criticized the government for allegedly offering cocoa farmers a meager increase in the price of a bag of cocoa to GHC1,300.

They argue that cocoa farmers should have received at least GHC2,500 per bag.



Deputy Ranking Member on the Food, Agriculture, and Cocoa Affairs Committee of Parliament, Eric Opoku, expressed disappointment with the government's pricing approach, emphasizing that this season should have allowed cocoa farmers to reap greater rewards from their produce.



Eric Opoku lamented that cocoa farmers are receiving "peanuts" under the current pricing scheme.



