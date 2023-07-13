Minority calls for thorough investigation of leaked audio with information to undermine 2024 polls

James Agalga, Ranking Member of the Defense Committee

James Agalga, the Ranking Member of the Defense Committee, has emphasized the need to focus on the conspiracy exposed in a leaked audio containing information allegedly aimed at undermining the sovereign will of the people in the upcoming 2024 elections.

He called for a comprehensive investigation by Parliament into the matter, which reveals a plot involving top officials from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Ghana Police Service to remove the current Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, prior to the 2024 elections.



Agalga stressed the significance of addressing the core issue presented in the leaked audio during a parliamentary session.



He stated, "...the real issue embedded in the leaked audio has been brushed aside. Mr. Speaker, the real issue that should capture the attention of this House and Ghanaians is the conspiracy to undermine the people's sovereign will in the upcoming 2024 elections."



James Agalga pointed out that the audio explicitly stated that if the current IGP remains in office, the ruling party should anticipate losing the upcoming 2024 elections.

Highlighting the implications of such a conspiracy, Agalga explained, "So, what does that tell you? It simply means that attempts are being made to dislodge the current IGP so that they can have an IGP who is compliant, who would tamper with the election on innocent Ghanaians' behalf."



He emphasized the need for a thorough investigation by Parliament to delve into these matters.



YNA/WA