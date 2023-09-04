Minority caucus labels Bank of Ghana a 'crime scene' ahead of #OccupyBoG Protest

Mahama Ayariga, MP for Bawku Central

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has characterized the current setup of the Bank of Ghana as a 'crime scene'

Speaking at a public forum held on Thursday at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) in preparation for their #OccupyBoG protest, the Minority expressed their disapproval of the Central Bank's substantial lending to the government over the past year.



Mahama Ayariga, the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, asserted that despite the fiscal challenges faced in 2016, which also marked an election year, former President John Dramani Mahama did not resort to borrowing from the central bank. However, the current management team at the Bank of Ghana has been accused of engaging in financial misconduct to the extent that the bank is now perceived as a crime scene.



Ayariga stated, "It is important to point out that, in 2016, on the watch of President John Mahama and notwithstanding that year’s general elections, the NDC government financed the entire budget without any support from the Bank of Ghana. The Bank of Ghana is now a crime scene, and the managers of the economy, led by Mr. Strategist, aided and abetted this economic crime."



Scheduled for September 5, 2023, the protest organized by the Minority aims to express their discontent with the management of the Bank of Ghana and to call for the resignation of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and his deputies.



Despite receiving a suggestion from the police to use alternative routes for their planned protest, the Minority rejected the proposal.

The police subsequently obtained an injunction against the protest.



NAY/WA



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch Mintah Akandoh passionately call for legislation on organ transplantation on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:







