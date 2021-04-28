Minority caucus makes 10 point recommendations to government to address dumsor

Minority Ranking Member on Mines and Energy, John Jinapor

The Minority Caucus of Parliament has made ten-point recommendations for immediate consideration by the government to help address the power supply challenge (dumsor) facing the country.

The Minority Caucus made the suggestions at a press conference today which was addressed by John Jinapor, MP for Yapei/Kusawgu and Minority Ranking Member on Mines and Energy.



Among the recommendations, the Minority Caucus said the Ministry of Finance must take steps to utilize the US$ 1 billion sovereign bond borrowed in 2020 by the government to address the financial challenge of the Energy Sector.



It also said immediate steps should be taken by the government to address ECG's technical and commercial losses currently estimated by ECG worker unions at 34 %.

The Minority further urged the government to allow Independent Power Producers (IPP) to take responsibility for their fuel supply requirements.



John Jinapor also said the unreliable power supply situation being experienced under the government of President Akufo-Addo is worsening and urged the government and its communicators to avoid the propaganda on power supply issues in the country.



He said the current power outages facing the country are due to financial challenges rather than technical challenges as being claimed by GRIDCo and government officials.