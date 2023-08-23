Minority concludes meeting with police over intended protest

Minority to hit the street on September 5, 2023

The minority in parliament has noted that they have concluded their meeting with representatives from the Ghana Police Service concerning their intended demonstration against the governor of the Bank of Ghana.

According to the minority, the protest is aimed at expressing dissatisfaction with the alleged illegal printing of money at the Central Bank and the reported maleficence outlined in the 2021/2022 financial report of the Bank, which resulted in the recorded GHC6 billion loss in 2022.



Speaking to the media, the deputy minority leader, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, detailed the purpose and preparations by the minority and the security service ahead of the planned protest.



“We have the intention to protest and express our revulsion on the illegal printing of money at the Bank of Ghana and the maleficence that has been reported in the 2021/2022 financial report of the Bank of Ghana. Acts that have resulted in impoverished close to one million Ghanaians.



“As law abiding citizens, we wrote to the Ghana Police Service to inform them about our intention to protest on the 5th of September 2023. We provided them with the detailed routes and the paths that we will go through during the protest,” he said.



The deputy minority leader continued that as law-abiding citizens, the minority wrote to the Ghana Police Service to officially inform them about their intention to stage the protest and the police have responded positively to their demand.



He added that they provided detailed routes and paths that they plan to take during the protest.

“We were invited by the Ghana Police Service this morning at 10 am. We are here to inform you that we were here on time together with some colleagues’ members of parliaments and we were joined by CSOs Arise Ghana and our comrade Bernard Monarh. We were received warmly by police service, and we engaged in a very contrastive discussions on the planned protest”, he added.



The minority are calling for the resignation of the governor of the central bank together with his deputies for their mismanagement and flaunting of the Bank’s Act.



