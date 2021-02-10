Minority demands crime records from the police

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority in Parliament has requested the Ghana Police Service to furnish the house with crime statistics in the country for the past three years.

Haruna Iddrisu, the leader of the Minority caucus in an interview with Citi News revealed that for the last thirty-months, the police have failed to update the house on the crime situation in the country.



He observed that the failure by the Police to do so has impacted the policy and planning for the country.



Haruna Iddrisu remarked that the report on the crime situation in the country will help the house make an informed decision on how to tackle the situation.



“The failure on the part of the police to provide the data has adversely affected public policy and planning. For the Ghana Police service, since 2017/2018, we have not seen that happen [the release of crime data].”

“For crime statistics we need it. What is the level of crime in Ghana; armed robber, rape, incest, all that. It guides us as a country on how to deal with matters of recidivism and others,” the Minority leader said.



Haruna's statement comes on the back of the hike in armed robberies across the country.



Last week, an ambulance which had a pregnant woman and a nurse was attacked by some armed robbers in the Eastern Region. The driver of the ambulance died in the process.



The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service must publish crime figures annually.