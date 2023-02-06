2
Minority demands details of projects to be suspended under IMF agreement

Mr. Governs Kwame Agbodza Chief whip Governs Kwame Agbodza

Mon, 6 Feb 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Democratic Congress(NDC) Members of Parliament have equally described the current IMF negotiations as the most opaque in the country’s history.

The Minority in parliament is asking government to provide details on projects to be affected by the ongoing IMF negotiations.

President Akufo-Addo has announced the IMF deal will affect some capital intensive projects without providing details.

Addressing the media in parliament minority spokesperson on Roads and Transport and incoming chief whip Governs Kwame Agbodza disclosed over 60 projects will be affected.

The Adaklu MP, therefore, asked government to provide clarity on the matter and the basis for settling on each of the projects.

Mr. Agbodza further disclosed over 3 million jobs will be lost as a result of the development accusing government of failing to be transparent with the IMF negotiations.

