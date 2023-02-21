6
Minority demands merger of 4 ministries as part of cost-cutting measures

Casiel Ato Forson E1600551752798 Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson

Tue, 21 Feb 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Minority in Parliament has proposed a merger of 4 ministries as a cost cutting measure.

The NDC MPs want Ministry of Information added to that of Communications, Railways Development to that of Transport, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs collapsed into Tourism and Creative Arts and Sanitation and Water Resources merged with Local Government.

Addressing the media in Parliament, Minority leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson assured a directive from the party for the nominees to be rejected will be adhered to, to the letter.

In a sharp reaction, the Majority has described as disappointing the position of the Minority.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin argued the directive of the NDC to its MPs is unconstitutional.

He questioned why the Minority members of the appointments committee are joining the vetting process despite their reservations.

