Minority gives BoG 7-day ultimatum to provide information on new headquarters

Mahama Ayariga issued the statement on behalf of the Minority

The Minority caucus in parliament has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to furnish them with the full details on the costs of the construction of its new headquarters.

This, the Minority said, is pursuant to article section 18 of the Right to Information Act (ACT 989).



The Minority is also requesting information on the processes involved in the procurement of the land for the construction of the new headquarters and the names of consultants and project managers involved in the deal.



In a letter released on August 17, 2023, and signed by the Member of Parliament (MP), for the Bawku Central constituency, Mahama Ayariga, demanded the provision of the details of the ongoing construction of the new Bank of Ghana headquarters.



“My name is Mahama Ayariga Esq and I am the representative of Bawku Central constituency in Parliament on the ticket of the NDC. Kindly provide information within 7 working days from the date of this letter,” portions of the statement read.



The MP, speaking on behalf of the leadership of the Minority in parliament, further called for the disclosure of all the financial terms, including bill of quantities, scope of work, contract start, and completion of dates.

“How was the land on which the new headquarters building of the Bank of Ghana currently under construction at Ridge in Accra was procured and at what price or under what arrangement and from whom,” the statement added.



