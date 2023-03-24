4
Minority kicks against approval of 2 Justices to the Supreme Court

Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka Minority Chief Whip Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak

Fri, 24 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The House of Legislature has today, Friday, 24 March 2023, been debating the approval of the Justices nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the Supreme Court,

Although two of the Judges; Barbara Ackah-Yensu and Samuel Adibu Asiedu, have already been approved, the other two, Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu and Justice George Kingsley Koomson’s approval have been kicked against by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to the Minority, Justice Gaewu’s past as the governing NPP’s Parliamentary candidate does not qualify him for the position of Supreme Court Judge.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak, noted that the approval must not go through in order not to set a bad precedent.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Asawase MP noted: “When you set a bad precedent, tomorrow it becomes the yardstick for others to make this same demand.”

On the other hand, the opposition MPs are holding back George Koomson’s approval because “he just joined the appeal court.”

The Asaawase MP stressed that if the nominations of the two Justices are allowed, “what we are doing to this country is simply telling our judges to be sycophants.”

If the MPs are unable to reach a decision, the approval will then be expected to be done through a secret balloting process.

