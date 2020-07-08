General News

Minority kicks against security and intelligence bill under certificate of urgency

The minority in parliament has kicked against attempts by government to push security and intelligence bill withdrawn and relaid today under a certificate of urgency.

The bill which is seeking to among other things establish regional and district national security offices across the country was laid weeks ago.



An attempt by the majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to withdraw the bill today on behalf of the national security minister, Albert Kan Dapaah met resistance from minority whip, Muntaka Mubarak.



The Asawase MP demanded the presence of the sector minister. First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu who was presiding, after the exchanges granted the leave for withdrawal and relaying of the document.

After the bill was relaid, the majority leader then pleaded for the bill to be taken through a certificate of urgency giving the unusual times the nation finds itself in.



Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu however opposed the move arguing the bill must be made available for public scrutiny and inputs on account that it could be abused by government.

