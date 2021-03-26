Minority leader dismisses NDC flagbearer posters

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament, Tamale South constituency, Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Tamale South Constituency Haruna Iddrisu has urged the public to disregard posters making rounds about his intention to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the next presidential elections.

“These acts are calculated and intended to disorganise the rank and file of the NDC,” he stressed.



In a press statement on Thursday, March 25, he explained that he has even not worn nor owned a black three-piece suit as the posters portrayed.



“The picture can only be the product of mischief,” he noted.



To him, his duty for now is to hold President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government accountable for the mandate handed him until 2024.

“My primary preoccupation is to see the NDC regain power after the 2024 general elections with a majority in Parliament.



“I have made no declarations, I have made no intentions, neither have I communicated same.



“My political future is in the hands of God,” he stated.



He said the posters should be treated with “serious contempt” they deserve and “further disregard any such further publications”.