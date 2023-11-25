Minority once again blocks laying of LI to restrict importation of 22 items

Parliament of Ghana

The Minority in parliament has once again scuttled the laying of a Legislative Instrument seeking to restrict importation of 22 items.

The Import and Export (Restrictions on Importation of Selected Strategic Products) Regulations, 2023 is seeking to restrict import of products such as rice, cement, poultry among others.



The NDC MPs yesterday stopped the laying of the LI citing possibility of abuse of the licensing regime embedded in the Legislation.



Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu today attempted to lay the LI arguing the concerns of the Minority had been addressed.



But MP for Builsa North James Agalga quickly sprang to his feet to raise the issue of lack of quorum for the House to continue business.



The development afforded the Minority leadership including deputy whip Ahmed Ibrahim, deputy leader Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah to mount a strong argument against the LI asking for more consultations.

The posture of the Minority leadership did not sit well with Minister for Trade and Industry KT Hammond who challenged the legal basis for the resistance from the NDC MPs arguing no quorum is required for laying of papers.



The choice of words of Mr. Hammond however further unsettled the NDC MPs thereby raising the temperature in the chamber.



Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh consequently prayed for the laying of the LI to be deferred for further consultations.



Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson insisted his side will not support the legislation in its current form warning the position of the majority on the LI could jeopardize approval of the 2024 Budget asking the majority side to choose between the two.



Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu drew the House’s attention to time constraints in getting the 21 sitting days required for the LI to mature before the house rises for the Christmas break.

He therefore asked for the consultations to be concluded before sitting resumes next week Monday.



The disagreements were taken outside where Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and his deputy Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah further stressed before the media how inimical the LI is to the progress of the country.



Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh on his part assured the needed consultations would be done to ensure a common ground is achieved.