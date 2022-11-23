Minority reintroduces motion for vote of censure against Health Minister

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

The minority has reintroduced a motion to kick out the health minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu over his involvement in the Sputnik-V vaccines procurement scandal.

The private members on the motion, according to the Parliament’s Order Paper, are James Avedzi, Mubarak Muntaka, Ahmed Ibrahim, and others.



The motion was filed against the minister on the following conduct;



1. Undertaking International Business or Economic Transaction (procurement and supply of vaccines) as Minister for Health with the Private Office of His Highness Sheik Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum without prior approval of Parliament contrary to article 181 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana;



2. Signing Procurement Agreement with the Private Office of His Highness Sheik Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum and S.L. Global Ltd without prior approval of the Board of the Public Procurement Authority under sections 40 and 41 of the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) as amended by Act 914 which constitutes Criminal Offence under the law;



3. Dishonest Procurement of Sputnik-V vaccines from the Private Office of His Highness Sheik Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum and S.L. Global Ltd at the cost of US$ 19.00 and US$18.5 respectively when the ex-factory price of the Sputnik-V vaccine generally announced was US$10 confirmed by the Minister to the Committee responsible for Health.

4. Knowingly procuring Sputnik-V vaccine from the Private Office of His Highness Sheik Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum and S.L. Global Ltd at the cost of US$19.00 and US$18.5 respectively per dose. Nevertheless, informs the Committee responsible for Health that the ex-factory price of the Sputnik- V does not exceed US$10.00 per dose;



5.Causing payment in the sum of US$2,850,000.00 (Cedi the equivalent of GH$16,331,640.00) to the Private Office of His Highness Sheik Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum under void agreement with the Private Office of His Highness Sheik



Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, yet fibbed and misrepresented to the Ad Hoc Committee on Oath that no payment was made under the Agreement to the Private Office of His Highness Sheik Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum and thereby committing a crime, to wit perjury; and



6.The above conduct, being in direct breach of the Constitution and Laws passed by this Honourable House, the Minister for Health be removed from office as Minister by a Vote of Censure passed in accordance with article 82 of the 1992 Constitution.



NYA/DA