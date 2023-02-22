Minority reminds government of causes of coups against Nkrumah, Busia

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority Leader

The Minority in Parliament has pointed out the reasons behind the 1966 coup against Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and that of 1972 against Kofi Abrefa Busia to demand collective efforts towards resolution of current economic crisis.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament during the launch of the 30th anniversary celebration of Parliamentary democracy, Minority leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson charged politicians to be mindful of negative impressions their actions create in the minds of citizens.



According to him, military interventions are not in the interest of the national progress and thus conscious efforts should be made to keep them out of the governance process



“Indeed on the 28th of April 1992 referendum which led to the adoption of Constitution has become a major landmark in Ghana’s political history. Ghanaians through the referendum have agreed to a new form governance in our country.

“Mr. Speaker Parliamentary democracy is a representative democracy and it is the one that allows a selected few to act and decide and many others. It is the one that calls for a debate scrutiny oversight, deliberations and consensus building,” Mr. Forson stated.



Majority leader and minister for Parliamentary Affairs Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on his part called for a new constitutional order.



The Suame MP demanded some changes to the constitution to respond to current realities.