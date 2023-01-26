Minority reshuffle: Asawase NDC gives NEC two days ultimatum to retract decision

They described the rshuffle as segregation against northerners and the Zongo caucus

Source: Nana Peprah

Members of the NDC in the Asawase constituency have cautioned the NEC to immediately rescind its decision on the reshuffle it made amongst the minority caucus in parliament.

Describing the reshuffle as segregation against northerners and the Zongo caucus, the Asawasi NDC called on the functional executives to bring back Muntaka and Haruna Iddrisu to their respective positions before things get worse.



According to them, the 'tsunamic' change will be a great loss to the party should the NEC fail to reinstate the two key personalities.



Addressing the media in a press conference, constituency secretary of the party, Mugis Mahdi said the enormous roles respectively played by the former minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu and the minority chip whip, Mohammed Muntaka Muntaka, was massive to the extent that removing them from the parliamentary front will hugely affect the party in its quest to get power from the NPP.



"Changing two key players in this crucial moment we need to regain power from the NPP will cause us a lot. Consider how it is going to affect the northern caucus in the party in their electoral decision. We urge them it is not too late to resign this decision before it's too late," he said.

Describing the change as shocking and segregation of the northern caucus, the secretary revealed that it was very unfortunate the change came without any broader consultation".



Meanwhile, some party faithfuls who spoke to this reporter in a sideline interview said they were going to vote 'skirt and blouse' should Mr. Asiedu Nketiah and his other executives fail to reinstate the two powerful keys.



"We'll vote for Muntaka and vote against the NDC at the national level in our next general election," they said.