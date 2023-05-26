Minority reveals why they almost refused to be part of CJ’s vetting

Mahama Ayariga, MP for Bawku Central

The minority members of parliament expressed their initial hesitation to participate in the vetting process for Chief Justice nominee, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo, citing concerns regarding her involvement in a previous decision by the apex court.

According to Mahama Ayariga, concerns were raised about the lack of a reasoned judgment in the case of James Gyakye Quayson, a Member of Parliament Ordering parliament to strike off his name from the parliamentary records.



Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, highlighted the need for a clear explanation and reasoned judgment from Justice Torkornoo, emphasizing that her participation in the decision without providing the underlying basis for the judgment created uncertainty among the members of parliament.



Ayariga stressed the importance of a transparent process and reasoned judgment to avoid speculation and divisive narratives.



Ayariga stated, "Knowing that our Supreme Court is also a constitutional court that should guide us as a country in terms of how we run public affairs, we would have thought that on a matter in which you were so divided in terms of the two political parties, a matter that was litigated from the very day in which this very parliament was sworn in to the 17th of May when you gave your ruling, it is a very divisive matter."



The minority members expressed their reservations but later reached a negotiated position with their colleagues. They agreed not to vote on the nominee during the current hearing and instead await the Supreme Court's release of the reasoning behind their decision.



This would allow them to evaluate Justice Torkornoo based on the quality of the court's reasoning and make an informed decision thereafter.

On May 17, the Supreme Court ruled that James Gyakye Quayson should be expunged from the parliamentary records and barred from holding himself as a Member of Parliament.



This comes after the court found Mr. Quayson to be unqualified at the time he contested the 2020 elections, citing multiple charges including deceit of a public officer, forgery of a passport, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury, and false declaration.



The minority's concerns underscore the importance of transparency, reasoned judgments, and the need for a unifying process in the country's governance.



He explained that he hopes Supreme Court releases its reasoning, to allow for a comprehensive evaluation of Justice Torkornoo's qualifications for the position of Chief Justice.



YNA/WA