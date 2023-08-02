Minority slams Akufo-Addo for snubbing Parliament in new Affordable Housing project

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Minority in Parliament has accused President Akufo-Addo of snubbing Parliament in the affordable housing project located at Pokuase.

According to the NDC MPs, the President failed to secure Parliamentary approval before cutting sod for the construction of 14,000 housing units in partnership with the private sector.



Addressing the media, Minority Spokesperson on Works and Housing, Vincent Oppong Asamoah warned there are many questions about the project unanswered.



The Dormaa West MP wondered why government is starting a new project instead of completing the existing ones started by ex-Presidents Kufuor and Mahama.



He warned the project might suffer same fate as other previous ones adding his side stayed off the sod cutting ceremony as a result of the illegality of snubbing Parliament.



“It’s an agreement between the Government of Ghana and a foreign company which necessarily must come to parliament for ratification. But there’s a whole lot of issues that have to be sorted out before approval could be made. Yesterday, we couldn’t do it for good reasons.

"Government on its part is giving state lands to this foreign company and other local companies as well. We were demanding valuation report of the lands that are being given out to the foreign and private entities," Hon. Vincent Oppong Asamoah said.



“In the report, they have also indicated that government was going to have 40% stake in the project, we know that the foreign company is providing about $57million.



"If government is going to provide all site infrastructure, roads, water and other facilities we don’t even know the cost…what government is putting in but they are giving us 40% stake in the project.



"So, the Minority yesterday was asking the Minister to provide the valuation report of the land and the cost of infrastructure that the government was going to put in.



"Even though we were requesting for that the Ministry was giving pressure on us to approve it. So, were invited to be part of the sod-cutting but we said no, we are not going to support any illegality,” he stressed.