Minority slams police over statement on election security

Ranking Member on Defence and Interior Committee, James Agalga

The Minority in Parliament has condemned the position of the Ghana Police Service on election security.

According to the NDC MPs, a public statement from the police administration condemning and distancing itself from a declaration by DCOP Prince Gabriel Waabu that the police will be responsible for election security and not the military is concerning.



In a statement, the police service indicated Mr. Waabu will be taken through disciplinary proceedings for misspeaking.

However, addressing the media in parliament, Ranking Member for the Committee on Defence and Interior James Agalga supported the assertion of the DCOP arguing it’s in line with the constitution.



The Builsa North MP questioned the motive behind the position of the police, warning the military should not be used to intimidate voters on election day.