Minority vows to block budget aimed at financing NPP's 2024 campaign

Samuel Atta -Mills, Mfantsiman MP

The Member of Parliament for Mfantsiman Constituency in the Central Region, Mr Samuel Atta-Mills, has issued a warning that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will obstruct any attempt by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to present a budget designed to fund its 2024 election campaign.

He emphasised that the NDC will scrutinise the 2024 budget to ensure it does not serve as a tool for financing the NPP's campaign, especially amidst what he perceives as the economic mismanagement of the NPP.



Mr Atta-Mills stated that the NDC would welcome the budget if it genuinely serves the interests of Ghanaians.



He delivered this notice ahead of the budget presentation by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, speaking on Accra 100.5 FM’s mid-day news on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Expressing concerns about the Finance Minister's practices during budget presentations, Mr Atta-Mills criticised the recurrent biblical references, alleging that they are a diversionary tactic.



He questioned the Finance Minister's sincerity and described the budget as the "We are going home to sleep" budget, referencing unfulfilled promises in the previous budgets.