Minority wants BoG governor to receive petition in person

The Minority in Parliament has called on the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison to be present during the presentation of their petition expressing their grievances over the state of the bank.

This comes after the minority issued a 21-day ultimatum for the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and his deputies to resign citing the GH¢60 billion losses incurred by the central bank reported in the 2022 financial statement and the ongoing $250 million new head office project.



In a closed-door meeting with the police addressing concerns and procedures for the demonstration, the Minority insisted on the governor of BoG, Dr. Ernest Addison receiving the petition himself and not any other official from the bank.



In a press briefing after the Minority met the police, the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, expressed optimism that the police will relay their demands to the Governor of the Bank of Ghana for a successful demonstration and picketing.



“One of the key issues in our demand, when we met with the police, is that we want the governor to be the one to receive our petition and that is why we must march to the Central Bank building itself so that he can come down and receive the petition himself. And we insisted on that position, and so I believe the police will convey our demands to him and I believe that he will make himself available,” he said according to Citinewsroom.com.



The Greater Accra Regional Police command invited the Minority in Parliament to deliberate on the measures to put in place to ensure a successful protest slated for September 5, 2023.

According to Citinewsroom.com report, the police asked the Minority to alter the route for the demonstration and picketing on the grounds of public safety and the running of essential services.



The police, however, reached a consensus on the routes with the Minority.



