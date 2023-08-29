Mintah Akandoh appeals for registry to allow people assent to donation of their organs after death

On the conversation of organ donation and transplantation in Ghana, the Ranking Member on Health in Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has suggested that Ghana should get to a stage where individuals can willingly register to donate organs after death.

Akandoh stated that it would be right to have a registry set up for this because there are a number of persons who die and yet have viable organs that can be used to save the lives of others.



The Member of Parliament for Juaboso, Mintah Akandoh was speaking on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV with Daniel Oduro on the need to create awareness of organ donation and transplant in Ghana.



“We must also get to a point where we have a registry for the nation where people can also go and willingly register that when I pass or die and there are any organs that can save others, you can use those organs to do so,” he said.



He added, “For example, if somebody is engaged in an accident, some of the organs may be viable and so, we can use those organs to save other lives.”



Akandoh also added that any law that will be made on organ donation and transplantation in Ghana in the future should be made in a way that will not trample over the rights of others or promote murder.

“We must critically look at that section and make the laws such that it will create a win-win situation. It will encourage people to kill people indiscriminately; we won’t have health professionals who will even harvest organs without the consent of their donors and what have you,” he added.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign that is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.











BAJ/AW

Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:







