Mintah Akandoh’s wife threatens to sue Ursula Owusu for ‘sexual harassment’

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh says his wife wants to take legal action against Madam Ursula Owusu.
The MP for Ablekuma West constituency was captured sitting on the lap of Mintah Akandoh after the NDC side of Parliament occupied the NPP side during the inauguration of the 8th Parliament.
Kwabena Mintah Akandoh speaking in an interview on Accra-based radio station (Peace FM) said his wife is unhappy with what happened and “has threatened to sue Madam Ursula Owusu for sexual harassment”.
