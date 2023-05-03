Minute by minute test of NCA's *402*1# code for checking multiple SIM registrations with your Ghana Card
Wed, 3 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Following the National Communications Authority’s April 21, 2023, announcement that it has created a code system that can allow citizens to check how many numbers their Ghana Cards have been used to register, the system has gone active.
As a way of testing the system, GhanaWeb has put together an in-house demonstration video on the process.
The news portal’s Etsey Atisu uses two different phones on two different operating systems, and finds out how easy or not the process is.
Also, he tests the errors, delays, flaws, and other highs and lows of the system.
Watch the video below:
Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb
To advertise with GhanaWeb
AE/OGB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS