Mion Constituency NDC Chairman suspended for 3 months

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman for the Mion Constituency, Alhaji Abdulai Zakaria has been suspended for three months.

This follows a petition by one Mohammed Abukari and some 111 members of the party calling for the removal of the Constituency Chairman.



In a letter signed by its Regional Chairman Alhaji Ibrahim Mobla, the Mion Constituency NDC said at its meeting held on 20 March 2021, NRFEC considered a petition from Mr Abukari and 111 other registered members of the NDC which lodged a formal complaint against the conduct of the Constituency Chairman during the recently held general elections.



According to the party, the Constituency Chairman’s conduct is “in breach of the party’s disciplinary code for its members as contained in the NDC Constitution.”

Therefore, in accordance with articles 46(1), 46 (6) and 46(8)(b) of the party’s constitution after carefully listening to the recorded conversations attached as evidence to the petition and deliberating on the petition, it decided that “with immediate effect, your position as Chairman of the Mion Constituency be suspended for a period of 3months."



It continued that: “The petition be referred to the party’s Regional Disciplinary Committee for further action.”



The letter added that the Constituency Chairman will be on suspension, “pending the hearing and final determination” of the petition against his conduct.