Miracle JHS student death: Family wants thorough investigations conducted

Mr. Williams Kyere, the father of Leticia

The family of Leticia Kyere Pinaman, a 14-year-old student who allegedly committed suicide at Baakoniaba, a suburb of Sunyani, has appealed to the Police to conduct thorough but expeditious investigations

to ascertain the cause of her death.



The family has described her death as “mysterious" and the cause being suicide, as unacceptable”.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on Wednesday, Mr. Williams Kyere, the father of Leticia, said the family was convinced that nothing could have forced her daughter to commit suicide.



He stated: "My daughter is the calm and reserved type.



"She doesn’t lack anything and I am always in touch with her through one of her teacher's mobile phone.



"What even shocks us most is that upon inspecting the body there was no indication that my daughter committed suicide.

"After doctors’ examination of the body, there were no traces of urine or faeces. The eyes were closed and the tongue was intact."



Mr Kyere, however, added: "We saw some marks on her left arm and that shows that something strange happened to her.



"Since the school is responsible for the safety of our child, we would blame the authorities for total negligence."



The body of Leticia, a final year student of Miracle Preparatory and Junior High School, was found hanging at the school's dining hall on Monday, May 17, at about 1930 hours.



This was at a time other students were attending bible studies at the school's auditorium.



A note found on the body, which has since been deposited at the Sunyani Municipal Hospital mortuary, read: "There is so much sorrow and pain in my heart".

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the school on Tuesday, many of the students appeared to be in a state of shock, while others wept uncontrollably.



Though the reasons for her suspected action were unknown, the GNA gathered from some close friends that Leticia appeared sad and moody before the incident.



“I was at the kitchen when I heard the students shouting so I rushed there, and saw the body hanging in the dining hall," Mrs Gifty Acheampong, the headmistress of the school, told the GNA.



She said the authorities were yet to inform the parents about the incident.