Miracle JHS suicide: I suspect the school authorities – Father of deceased

Father of the deceased, Williams Kyere

• A student of Miracle Junior High School, Leticia Kyere Pinaman on May 11 committed suicide

• The body of the 14-year-old final year JHS student was found hanging at the Dining Hall



• The family of the deceased has called for an investigation into her death



Williams Kyere, the father of the 14-year-old final year student of Miracle Junior High School, Leticia Kyere Pinaman who allegedly committed suicide on Monday, May 11, has said that there was foul play in his daughter’s death.



Speaking in an interview with United Television monitored by GhanaWeb, he noted that he “suspects the school authorities”; adding that the account surrounding his daughter's death doesn’t add up.



“When I visited the scene, I saw she was upright but her legs had bent. She was on her toes, which means that it was a plot. Someone hanged her, I suspect the school authorities because they always go for dining before Bible Studies but interestingly, on the day of the incident the school packed all the students for Bible Studies instead of allowing them into the Dining Hall. It was after they released them that my daughter was found hanging. There are a whole lot of questions to answer, a lot of questions to answer.”



“The claim that my daughter took her own life still surprises me. Even at home, when she suffers minor injuries in the kitchen, she complains of pains left alone talk of taking a rope to hang herself. Even the rope which they claimed was used in the suicide isn’t strong enough.”

He further added: “They claimed my daughter wrote a letter, they went for one of her books and asked me to compare the handwriting. There are people who can imitate someone’s handwriting so that information, I don’t believe it. From indications on her hand, they had taken blood from her. I have the pictures, after the act, they realized that they had to cover up and that was what led them to hang my daughter.”



“Judging from the ceiling, there is nothing that indicates that she did it, she can not do that. I am waiting for the Pathologist to come and confirm her cause of death. If I am not convinced, I will call for another Pathologist because my child doesn’t lack anything that will cause her death. Whenever she’s faced with challenges, she talks to me, her mother or other siblings.”



The Headmistress of the school, Gifty Acheampong narrating what happened said that she was in the kitchen cooking for the students when she heard screams from the dining hall.



“I heard the student shouting, so I rushed there and saw her hanging. I quickly rushed to the auditorium to call the proprietor and the proprietress,” Mrs Acheampong noted.



The body of Leticia Kyere Pinaman has been deposited at the Sunyani Regional Hospital.