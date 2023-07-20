Miraculous! Government contracted company registered in 2014 in 2012? - Suhuyini

Alhassan Suhuyini, MP for Tamale North

Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, has picked out an interesting detail in a recent statement by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources (MLNR) over the raging issue of land guard use by government.

The lawmaker observed from a July 17, 2023 statement that government admitted that, since 2012, through the Lands Commission, "it legally engaged the services of Aynok Holding Limited, a registered limited liability company to assist in reclaiming encroached government lands."



Suhuyini, however, presented registration details of the said company which showed that it was registered in 2014, two years after the ministry's contract.



"How did the Ministry of Land and Natural Resources engage a company that was registered in 2014 since 2012? Miraculous!" Suhuyini wrote in a Facebook post dated January 19, 2023.



He also weighed in on the recent rebuttals that the police and military have issued around the issue.



"The Ghana Armed Forces say the Chief Dir of the MLNR was economical with the truth when he tried to use them as justification for his Ministry’s promotion of lawlessness. They don’t engage private citizens or organizations to protect their lands.

"The Ghana Police Service also says the Chief Dir of the MLNR wasn’t truthful. They don’t use the services of any private citizen to protect their lands," he added.



The Chief Director of the ministry who was credited with making the controversial statements when he appeared before Parliament's Public Accounts Committee has clarified his statement stating that it was taken out of context.







SARA



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:









You can also watch the first episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb



