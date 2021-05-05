Mireku Duker is into galamsey, he cannot be a minister - CSOs

Tarkwa-Nsuaem Member of Parliament, George Mireku Duker

Civil Society Groups, Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) and Good Governance Advocacy Group (GGAGG) want the appointment of George Mireku Duker as Lands and Natural Resources Minister revoked.

The CSOs said the nominee is allegedly supporting activities of illegal mining hence his appointment will not be in the interest of the collective good of Ghanaians.



According to the groups, fighting galamsey with the people who are involved in the illegal mining activities will not yield any better results.



They raised concerns that the MP for the Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency, George Mireku Duker is the one behind most of the illegal mining activities within the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.



They lauded that the MP’s involvement in Galamsey in the area is known to everyone, so there’s the need for President Akufo-Addo to call off his nomination as the deputy minister of Lands and Natural resources, if not, the fight against Galamsey will not be profitable.

The head of the Good Governance Advocacy Group Ghana, Listowel Nana Opoku asked the president to revoke the appointment.



He further alleged that the MP had formed a vigilante group to harm the innocent people who will whisper on his ongoing illegal mining activities.



He added that Mireku Duker is responsible for the acid bath on some residents at Dompem Pepesa in the Western Region when they resisted his involvement in the chieftaincy issues.