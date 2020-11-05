Mireku Duker’s ‘Psalm 500’ video was doctored - NPP

The Tarkwa-Nsuaem branch of the New patriotic Party (NPP) has mounted a spirited defense on behalf of the Member of Parliament for the area, George Mireku Duker who has been caught in the middle of a biblical goof.

In a video circulating on social media, George Mireku Duker, while addressing a congregation at a church in his constituency said “If you have a Bible read Psalm 500…”, categorically spelling out the figures.



But leadership of NPP in the constituency have attributed the outcome of the video to members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to a statement signed by the Assistant Constituency Secretary of the Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP, Gomashie Edem Wisdom, some members of the NDC resorted to “Voice over Videos to cover their disgraceful acts which has incurred the wrath of the good people of Tarkwa-Nsuaem.”



The statement further indicated that the MP is a Christian who has in depth knowledge of the Bible.



“Our MP, Hon. George Mireku Duker is an ardent Christian who wouldn't make such a mistake with Bible verses.”

The MP was reportedly speaking at a Peace for Election 2020 programme held by a Catholic Church in Tarkwa.



Below is the full statement:



For Immediate Release



NPP, Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency





IGNORE DOCTORED VIDEO ABOUT HON. DUKER



Over the week, Ghana Police intercepted guns and ammunitions being transported to the NDC branch in Tarkwa-Nsuaem, purposely to cause electoral violence.



Also, the Tarkwa-Nsuaem NDC Parliamentary Candidate escaped from three (3) Parliamentary Debates held within the week citing language barrier as an excuse.



In the face of the above, which has put NDC in a damaging light in the constituency, they have resorted to Voice over Videos to cover their disgraceful acts which has incured the wrath of the good people of Tarkwa-Nsuaem.



We understand their frustrations as their impending defeat in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency and Ghana at large is starring at them.

Our MP, Hon. George Mireku Duker is an ardent Christian who wouldn't make such a mistake with Bible verses.



We should be reminded that, building of mortuaries and circulation of fake audios and videos are the only policies in stock of the NDC for elections 2020.



We humbly urge the public to disregard the doctored video in circulation about the honorable Member, whose constituents are satisfied with his unprecedented achievements and poised to retain his seat.



Thank you.



#4more4Nana #4more4Duker #4more2domore #80,000

SGN



Gomashie Edem Wisdom



Assistant Constituency Secretary



NPP, Tarkwa-Nsuaem.