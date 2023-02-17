Mireku Duker tours Ankobra River as turbidity level improves

George Mireku Duker with Kwasi Bonzo and Dorcas Amoah during the tour

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Mines, Hon. George Mireku Duker has noted that the return of the Ankobra River and other waterbodies to their pure status is a reflection of the strides made by government’s fight against illegal mining.

According to him, the progress made in the turbidity level of the waterbodies is indicative of the fact that the anti-galamsey fight is yielding results.



Speaking after a tour of the Ankobra River which is fast regaining its authentic and clean status on Thursday, 16th February 2023 , Hon. Mireku Duker commended the various stakeholders for their respective roles in the fight against illegal mining.



Whiles commending the various agencies and Ghanaians for their efforts, Hon. Mireku Duker maintained that government will not take its foot off pedal and will press on with the measures that have resulted in the gains made so far.



He noted that the training of river wardens to compliment the Operation Halt II taskforce is another laudable initiative by government that has contributed significantly to the liberation of waterbodies from galamsey operations.



He urged all individuals especially Chiefs, DCE and the general public to join forces with government in its bid to protect the waterbodies.



He reiterated government’s aversion to calls for it to ban small-scale mining and expressed that government through the Community Mining Scheme and other innovations will transform the small-scale mining sector.

“We should take full responsibility of protecting Ghana’s river bodies. We have roles to play including MMDCEs and we must all commit to protecting our waterbodies.



“There are suggestions for government to close down small-scale mining activities but we are aware of the number of job opportunities created in the small-scale mining sector. The Bonsa River has been destroyed.



The DCE for Ellembelle District, Kwasi Bonzo said the people of Ellembelle will not sit down aloof and watch others destroy their livelihoods.



Dorcas Amoah, DCE for Nzema East commended the government for the Community Mining scheme in the area, revealing that many lives have been impacted positively by the innovative mining scheme.



