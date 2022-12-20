0
Mireku Duker urges GIISDEC to expedite action to add value to the country’s mineral resources

Hon. George Mireku Duker 600x430 1 600x400 Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker

Tue, 20 Dec 2022 Source: Irene Wirekoaa Osei, ISD, Contributor

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Mining, Mr George Mireku Duker, urged the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC) to expedite the processes towards the addition of value to the country’s natural resources.

He stated that GIISDEC has a strategic role to play in realizing the government's goal of making Ghana a hub for a mineral refinery on the continent.

Mr Duker said this last Wednesday when he engaged the management and staff of the company on their accomplishments this year and how to improve on them next year.

He mentioned that following the discovery of iron ore in certain parts of the Oti Region, some chiefs have vowed to prevent the resources from being mined.

Mr Duker acknowledged that chiefs may have legitimate concerns and, therefore urged GIISDEC to educate the Chiefs and communities on the importance of the mineral resource to the country's development.

According to Mr Mireku Duker, it is the responsibility of GIISDEC and Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development (GIADEC) to ensure that they become the leading refinery centres in the sub-region.

He observed that, while GIISDEC is making significant progress but little is known about its activities. He, therefore, urged it to keep the public informed of its activities.

