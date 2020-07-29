General News

Miss Estelle Selorm Adzotor becomes first-ever female Chief Justice of UHAS

Estelle Selorm Adzotor

History was made last week when Miss ESTELLE SELORM was sworn in as the first-ever female Chief Justice of the University of Health and Allied Sciences. This happened after the then chief justice assumed the position of the acting SRC president to see to the conduction of a successful SRC and local NUGS Election.

It must be noted that the 2020 ongoing SRC and Nugs elections were terminated sometime early this month due to reasons which were quite disturbing. It took the combined efforts of all the candidates as well as the general student populace who expressed their displeasure in the decision taken by parliament to terminate the election.



Several petitions were written to the Dean of students and to the office of the Vice-Chancellor. The SRC court finally revoked the decision by the SRC Parliament to terminate the election which reinstated the election. The Chief Justice had to assume the position of the acting SRC president as parliament has been dissolved.

Miss Estelle is a level 400 Pharmacy student who was a member of the SRC judiciary committee. Now called Her Ladyship Estelle Selorm Adzotor, she becomes the first-ever female to hold the position of the Chief Justice of this university.



We say AYEKOO to her and wish her all the very best.

