Missing children: 13 out of 30 kids identified by families

13 out of the 30 missing children have been identified by their families a week after Atinka TV aired its latest documentary, Missing Children”

The family members visited the premises of Atinka FM/TV holding pictures of their missing children for easy identification. However, out of the over 30 families that came for identification, 13 were able to prove beyond reasonable doubt that they were connected to these children.



The Missing Children Documentary by Atinka TV’S Regina Asamoah was premiered on Saturday, 22nd May, 2021.



It focused on Missing Children found in the Ashaiman Municipality in the Greater Accra Region where on a daily basis, a case of a missing child is referred to the Social Welfare and Community Development office.



Ashaiman is a large town with an estimated population of some hundred thousand up to over one million inhabitants according to World Gazetter.



The issue of missing children in Ashaiman dates back to several years; however, in recent times, the rate at which children are getting missing in the area is alarming.

The documentary revealed where the over 30 missing children were kept awaiting to be reunited with their families so they get to enjoy their human rights of living and growing in an environment full of love, care, dignity and comfort. With some missing since 2007, the documentary sought to connect these children with their families. It addressed the many mindboggling questions of how they got missing? Where did they get missing? How come they ended up where they are?



This is in furtherance of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, Article 39 on the Child’s right to recovery and reintegration and Article 5 on Family Guidance as Children Develop.



Explaining the process of reintegration, Regina Asamoah said the list of these family members would be forwarded to the Social Welfare office for further interrogation.



