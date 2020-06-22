General News

Missing cocaine: Quarrel between security agencies a national security crisis - Kwesi Aning

Security expert, Prof. Kwesi Aning, who is the Director, Faculty of Academic Affairs & Research, Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, has stated that the disagreements between the Narcotics Control Board and the Customs division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) point to a national security crisis in the country.

Speaking on Starr Fm last Thursday on quarrels over some impounded but missing cocaine monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Prof Aning posited that the back and forth do not point to adequate cooperation and coordination between security agencies in the country.



“It [quarrel between ] creates an image of a discordant and a disharmonious national security apparatus. And we don’t seem to be able to bring this under control. And in almost all cases of these quarrels, it has to do with contraband goods or it has to do with some goods of value…and these goods seem to be of more value than the oath by the officers to serve this country,” he lamented.



Prof. Aning also lamented that even though Ghana’s borders are closed, the drug dealers still had the temerity to bring contraband goods through our borders.

Some 101 grams of a whitish substance suspected to be cocaine was seized by the customs division of GRA but went missing while in transit to NACOB offices in Accra from the Aflao Border.



There have been several reports of missing cocaine from the custody of Ghana’s security agencies over the years

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.