Missing corpse of chief: Son of deceased, two mortuary men arrested

Correspondence from Eastern Region:

The Suhum Municipal Police Command has arrested some two mortuary men and a Security man to aid in an investigation over the disappearance of the corpse of the late chief of Srah – Okanta from the mortuary.



The suspects are all staff members of the Suhum Government Hospital.



The suspects whose names are not readily given including the Security man who happens to be the biological son of the late chief were picked up on Monday, April 12, 2021.



Information gathered by Ghanaweb indicates that family members of the late chief are still mounting heated pressure on the Hospital management to produce the corpse even after reporting the matter to the Police.



It was a bizarre situation that occurred on Friday, April 9 when the family of the late chief, Nene Padi Kofi (96) went to the Suhum Government Hospital mortuary to convey his corpse to the funeral grounds only to be told that their beloved's body was missing.

Dignitaries and other guests invited to the chief's funeral were left in amazement at the funeral grounds when news reached them that the remains of the person whose funeral they had attended was missing.



The late Nene Kofi Padi died on January 4, 2021, after weeks of being on admission at the same hospital and his body subsequently deposited at the hospital’s morgue.



It is still not clear where the corpse is. As to whether the body was swapped or intentionally relocated, the police investigation is yet to ascertain that.



Watch the video below:



